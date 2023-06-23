U.S. Senator Manchin announces $25.8 million for three West Virginia transportation projects

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $25,852,107 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three West Virginia transportation projects. The funding will be used to upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure in Parkersburg, construct a multipurpose transit center in Martinsburg and design a solar-powered hydrogen fuel plant in Grant County.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“I am pleased DOT is investing more than $25 million in these three critical transportation projects,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help make vital improvements to Pike Street in Parkersburg, including adding new lanes and sidewalks, as well as establish a multipurpose transit station in Martinsburg and design a solar-powered hydrogen fuel plant in Grant County. I’m proud to have supported all three of these projects, and I look forward to seeing their positive impacts for decades to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation infrastructure and opportunities across the Mountain State.”

DOT’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Program provides funding to support critical freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects at the state and local levels.

Individual awards listed below: