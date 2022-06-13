U.S. Senator Manchin among Senators agreeing on Bipartisan Gun Bill Framework

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, announced a path forward on a modest proposal for a package of gun safety measures meant to curb potential for future mass shootings.

Manchin, D-W.Va., announced in a joint statement Sunday morning that the bipartisan working group, consisting of Democratic and Republican U.S. Senators, have come to an agreement on several items that can be put into a bill and placed before the full Senate for consideration.

“Today, we are announcing a common sense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” Manchin said in the joint statement. “Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities.”

The bipartisan proposal includes new enhanced background checks for gun purchasers between the ages of 18 and 21, utilizing juvenile and mental health records to determine if a purchaser is eligible. The package includes increased penalties for anyone who purchases guns through straw purchases for the purpose of trafficking guns…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/06/manchin-among-senators-agreeing-on-bipartisan-gun-bill-framework/