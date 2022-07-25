U.S. Senator Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin , D-W.Va., today released the following statement about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 25, 2022, there are currently 3,159 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been two deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,123 deaths attributed to COVID-19.