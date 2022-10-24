U.S. Senator Capito, West Virginia University professors warn about rainbow fentanyl as Halloween approaches

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As Halloween approaches, elected officials and medical experts are warning parents – and kids – to be aware of a growing trend of drug traffickers disguising fentanyl as candy.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has joined 12 other GOP senators to put out a public service announcement about the problem. And following a Monongalia County drug bust where so-called “rainbow fentanyl” was seized, three WVU pharmacy professors joined to issue their own warning.

Elizabeth Scharman, clinical and executive director of the West Virginia Poison Center and a professor of clinical pharmacy, told The Dominion Post that counterfeit medications aren’t exactly new. Traffickers obtain or make tablet presses and form bogus pain meds with the prescription drug imprints. They’re typically various colors.

In August, The Dominion Post reported on a Mon County drug bust where fentanyl-laced oxycodone tablets and other illicit drugs were seized. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said at the time the pills were “part of a new trend that we’re seeing, that they are candy colored. They have all the colors of the rainbow on these pills.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/10/22/sen-capito-wvu-profs-warn-about-rainbow-fentanyl-as-halloween-approaches/