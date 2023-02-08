U.S. Senator Capito wants to rein in Biden administration water regulations

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is leading an effort with all 48 of her GOP colleagues to rein in regulations in the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

The move is being done with a Congressional Review Act (CRA), a joint resolution of disapproval, she said last week during a virtual press briefing.

“It is where you look at the regulations that the administration has put forward and try to take them down,” she said.

Capito, Ranking Member of the Environmental and Public Works (EPW) Committee, said that in the WOTUS rule, it is a matter of the administration going too far on regulations.

“If you look at some of the parameters (of what is defined as a waterway), this administration has gone way, way too far in terms of defining what water is,” she said, “which adds on more permitting, more time and more expense … especially in an agricultural setting. I am very concerned about that.” …

