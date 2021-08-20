U.S. Senator Capito visits innovative companies to promote entrepreneurial spirit during Congressional Startup Day

By Lori L. Riley, Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s not enough to have an inventor’s mind or an entrepreneurial spirit.

Today, the most promising medical solutions materialize when three things are brought together: brilliant, curious minds, the space to work and test ideas, and the resources to keep trying when an idea isn’t quite there yet.

Like Thomas Edison’s Menlo Park, Intermed Labs was designed to give the brightest minds the space they need to develop new products, as well as the resources they need to test their ideas.

Intermed is one of several places Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., visited on Wednesday during Congressional Startup Day, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of entrepreneurial pursuits and their contribution to job growth around the country. Capito co-chairs the initiative with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., as the two work to generate support for startup communities.

A division of Mon Health System, Intermed is a high tech lab that values creativity, tenacity and brains. In a relatively plain workspace, the researchers have clearly placed their focus on innovation. The lab was awarded the 2021 Health Device Achievement Award by the Emergency Care Research Institute…

