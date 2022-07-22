U.S. Senator Capito undecided on support of same-sex marriage bill￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she is undecided on whether she will support a bill to codify the same-sex marriage right.

The House of Representatives earlier this week passed legislation to make that right as well as interracial marriage the law, with 47 Republicans on board.

In the Senate, at least 10 Republicans will be needed to avoid a filibuster.

The bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, was initiated in the House in the wake of the June Roe v. Wade decision, where a law established by precedent and in effect for 50 years was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court…

