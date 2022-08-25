U. S. Senator Capito, U.S. Representative McKinley talk broadband

By Joselyn King, The Inter-Mountain

WHEELING, W.Va. — Oglebay Park consists of more than 2,000 acres of trees, hills and valleys – a terrain that’s not ideal for bringing quality broadband internet access to the resort’s cottages, according to park officials.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Wednesday hosted a broadband summit at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge to discuss the technological challenges and internet needs of those doing business in the 21st century. Among those attending were U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va.; Doug Kinkoph, associate administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth; internet providers and other government officials.

“Broadband, I think, is the most essential item in West Virginia and one of the needs,” Capito said. “We have been falling short. I started a capital funding plan (for broadband) in the Senate to meet this challenge.

“I know that there are spots up here in the Northern Panhandle that are still unserved and underserved. We have a great opportunity through the infrastructure bill — every house and every business should be served.” …

