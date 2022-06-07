U.S. Senator Capito, U.S. EPA Administrator Regan visit Berkeley County, W.Va., talk Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with local officials￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – As a part of a visit on Monday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan came to Bunker Hill and Martinsburg to discuss the need related to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with local leaders.

“There is a lot of money that is flowing from the Infrastructure Bill, and I am proud to have played an integral part of the development of it,” Capito said.

The first stop for the senator and administrator was the Runnymeade Road water facility in Bunker Hill.

“We have been working with Senator Capito to try to find some funding to replace that facility, which is antiquated as technology has long since expired. The capacity is limited, and we are trying to do all of these things so we can continue to provide the public health and safety while expanding our economic opportunities,” said Jim Ouellet, executive director of Berkeley County Public Service Water District…

