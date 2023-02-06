U.S. Senator Capito talks inflation, energy, water with West Virginia reporters

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito held one of her regular virtual conversations with members of the West Virginia press at the end of last week, covering such issues as inflation and permitting reform.

“This week has really highlighted what I see is one of the grave concerns that I get from West Virginians, which is all these price hikes,” she said. “Any time you get a raise in this country, it’s wiped out by inflation.” Inflation is at 13%, with food, home energy and pretty much everything else costing more.

“Yet we see the president spend, spend, spend,” she said, which feeds inflation. She hopes he addresses that in his State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

President Biden has followed in the footsteps of President Obama by changing the definition of water, widening federal oversight of bodies of water across the country through the proposed Waters of the US (WOTUS) rule…

