U.S. Senator Capito talks education, leadership with Barboursville Middle students

By Sarah Ingram, The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Barboursville Middle School sixth-graders got a visit from local representatives and health workers to discuss physical and emotional wellness Tuesday.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., visited the school for the West Virginia Girls Rise Up program to talk about self-confidence, education and wellness. She started the program in 2015 after becoming the first female senator from West Virginia.

“I got the opportunity to talk to sixth-grade girls about leadership and about confidence and how they’re going to be the next West Virginia leaders,” she said.

Capito was accompanied by Marshall Health Chief Executive Officer Beth “Buffy” Hammers, resident physician Taylor Adkins and Marshall University School of Medicine student Rawan Elhamdani, and the speakers shared stories of what it is like working in different fields to encourage the students to go for what they want as they grow up…

