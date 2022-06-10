U.S. Senator Capito: Short-term remedy for high gas prices unlikely￼

By Charles Boothe,E Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday that although the worldwide high cost of gasoline is basically a supply and demand issue, the Biden Administration has moved too slowly in reacting.

The average cost of a gallon in West Virginia rose to $4.87 cents a gallon Thursday, a trend that has “skyrocketed” recently.

“It’s a supply and demand issue,” she said. “The supply went down during COVID and now we are trying to play catch-up. It is very difficult.”

Capito said during a press conference from her Washington office that options for any short-term relief are limited, but she offered some suggestions to the Biden Administration.

“I would lift some of the regulatory burden,” she said. “The refining capacity is not where it should be. Why is that? We need to figure out why we are not refining more … There still is some refining capacity in the country.” …

