U.S. Senator Capito shares wins for West Virginia in relation to bipartisan water resources bill

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and other members of Congress released the final text for the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Sam Graves, R-Mo., helped Capito release the final text.

According to an official release from Capito’s office, WRDA authorizes key projects and studies to address water resources challenges across the country and supports the work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in responding to national and local priorities.

“The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 is the product of bipartisan work to tackle our nation’s water resources challenges,” Capito said in the release….

