U.S. Senator Capito sees hope for bipartisan legislation regarding mass shootings￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A bipartisan effort to finally take significant action on trying to prevent another school shooting tragedy may be in the works in Washington.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday during a virtual press conference from her Washington office that she and her colleagues from both parties want to work on finding a consensus on what action should be taken in the wake of the “very sad, unimaginable and horrifying” shooting in a Texas elementary school that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Capito said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the leader of the Senate, is not trying to push something through straightaway as a political statement.

“That tells you a lot,” she said. “There is a desire to try to meet halfway.”

She said there are some bipartisan areas to work together on to create some legislation that may improve the situation…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/capito-sees-hope-for-bipartisan-legislation-regarding-mass-shootings/article_334fe846-dd3c-11ec-9533-b75e69e54803.html