U.S. Senator Capito says Electoral Count Act will resolve confusion

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the U.S. House of Representatives focuses on the work of the Jan. 6 Committee, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said a bipartisan bill in the Senate will clear up the issue that caused supporters of former President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol in the first place.

Speaking to reporters from her Capitol Hill office Thursday during a virtual briefing, Capito, R-W.Va., said that the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 will be taken up by the Senate Rules Committee, where Capito serves as a member. Capito said she hopes the bill will pass before the next presidential elections in 2024.

“I think our best hope for getting this — once we work it through committee and have everybody else weigh in — is that I think that we could see an opportunity by the end of the year,” Capito said. “It would be nice to have it done before we turn onto the next presidential campaign.” …

