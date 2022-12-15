U.S. Senator Capito praises McKinley for work in Congress

By Jess Mancini, The Journal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A congressman who won’t be returning to office in January was praised Tuesday by a West Virginia senator.

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was instrumental in advancing bills impacting West Virginians, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a speech from the Senate floor.

“David has played an essential role in advancing legislation critical to infrastructure, life-altering hearing aid devices and securing the pensions and retirement benefits that our West Virginia coal miners rely on,” Capito said.

McKinley, a licensed engineer, was defeated in the primary election in May for the Republican nomination for the new 2nd Congressional District by Rep. Alex Mooney. The state lost a congressional district due to population decreases effective for the 2022 election…

