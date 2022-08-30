U.S. Senator Capito pleased with GOP, no thoughts on Trump candidacy

By Joselyn King, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito is happy with the current state of the Republican Party, but she isn’t yet considering the possibility of a Donald Trump presidential announcement and what that might mean for the country.

Capito, R-W.Va., discussed the current state of the GOP and the possibility of a Trump 2024 presidential campaign during a stop in Wheeling last week.

“I think I would rather get to the 2022 (election) first,” she said. “Everything is very fluid right now, and let’s see what happens. That (the 2024 election) is a long way away.”

Capito indicated she is happy with the Republican party’s platform at this point in time, and she hopes that it continues going forward.

But what could jeopardize further gains is party discord, she said…

