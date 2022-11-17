U.S. Senator Capito joins U.S. Senate GOP leadership

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans in the U.S. Senate might not have retaken the majority after the midterm elections last week, but U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was elected to the number five spot in Senate Republican leadership Wednesday.

Capito, R-W.Va., was elected by members of the U.S. Senate Republican caucus as vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference, which puts her on the leadership team of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who was elected to lead the caucus in a 37-10 vote.

“It sounds pretty good, I think,” Capito said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “I’m very honored to serve with all of our leadership here. I particularly want to say what an honor it will be to serve under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, my neighbor in neighboring Kentucky. I have a lot of admiration for his vision and look forward with carrying forward with that.”

McConnell was challenged for the minority leader role by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the head of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. But Scott has come under fire for the losses of several Republican senate candidates after many political experts predicted the return to a Republican majority…

