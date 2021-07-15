U.S. Senator Capito joins 25 other GOP senators urging Biden to keep CDC’s COVID-19 illegal immigrant order in place

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined a group of 26 GOP senators Wednesday urging President Biden to keep in place a 2020 CDC order created to prevent illegal immigrants from bringing COVID-19 across the southern border.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., led a letter signed by Capito and 23 others and addressed to Biden urging him to keep the order in place, following media reports that he is planning to rescind it.

Under Title 24 of U.S. Code, they say, the CDC order allows the Department of Homeland Security to immediately expel aliens who would otherwise be held in congregate settings, including Border Patrol Stations and land Ports of Entry, rather than process them under its traditional Title 8 authorities.

But the White House has been under pressure to rescind the order. Some opponents have said it’s a thinly disguised Trump-era effort to curb immigration, period. A group of 105 organizations joined forces in late June to send a letter to Biden asking him to rescind the order…

