U.S. Senator Capito holds off support of Manchin permitting reform bill until she can see it

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin are on the same page on getting the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed.

But Capito said on Thursday that she isn’t yet on board with Manchin’s permitting reform bill that would enable it. “Let’s see the details, let’s see what this is.”

At her Thursday virtual meeting with West Virginia press members, she said Manchin told her he will have it ready by next Thursday – Sept. 15.

Both have been trying various means to get the MVP rolling again, she said. “I’ve been pressing hard.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/09/08/capito-holds-off-support-of-manchin-permitting-reform-bill-until-she-can-see-it/