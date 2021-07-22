U.S. Senator Capito hears concerns about cybersecurity of U.S. infrastructure

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While members of the U.S. Senate spent Wednesday working out the final details of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito listened to concerns about securing water, electric and transportation infrastructure from cyberattack.

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works held a hearing Wednesday at the behest of Capito, the ranking Republican member of the committee, on addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities to U.S. physical infrastructure.

Capito, R-W.Va., said she hopes the results of Wednesday’s hearing will help industry and government to partner together to better protect infrastructure for cyberattacks, hacking and ransomware demands.

“This committee has a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation’s core infrastructure system, and we’re committed to being a strong federal partner in tackling the most challenging issues that cyber-threats present,” Capito said. “We must work together, and I think we will, on this issue to find solutions that will safeguard the whole of our core infrastructure.” …

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/07/capito-hears-concerns-about-cybersecurity-of-u-s-infrastructure/