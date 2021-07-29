U.S. Senator Capito hears concerns about Army Corps of Engineers water infrastructure projects

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., heard testimony Wednesday concerning the funding needs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as it works through a backlog of projects to improve inland waterways and protect against future floods and climate change effects.

The U.S. Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee held a hearing Wednesday, titled “Examining the Benefits of Investing in USACE Water Infrastructure Projects.”

Congress passed the Water Resources and Development Act of 2020, an omnibus bill approved every two years that provides the bulk of the Army Corps of Engineers funding for civil projects. Capito was part of the negotiating team that crafted the most-recent version of the bill prior to becoming the ranking Republican member of the EPW Committee.

“It’s that time again, when the committee begins the biennial process of crafting water resources legislation,” Capito said. “The Corps’ main mission area of navigation, flood risk management and ecosystem restoration supports the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans and facilitates commerce throughout this country.” …

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/capito-hears-concerns-about-army-corps-of-engineers-water-infrastructure-projects/article_2f0c0b8f-2988-57e2-9917-f015157eef9a.html