U.S. Senator Capito encourages Girls State citizens to make a difference

ELKINS, W.Va. — The 79th session of American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State got underway for the first full day with special presentations by two of West Virginia’s political leaders.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Secretary of State Mac Warner addressed the citizens with advice for making a difference.

Capito told the citizens not to be discouraged from seeking public office because of current political controversaries. She reminded them that a political career is one where you can help people.

“What’s really special is when you can help one family or special group,” Capito said.

The first female elected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia, Capito said 24% of the Senate is comprised of women and she expects that number to increase…

