U.S. Senator Capito discusses bipartisan infrastructure plan, inflation during virtual press conference Thursday

By Kailee Kroll, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.-W.Va., held a virtual press conference Thursday to discuss the latest information on a bipartisan infrastructure plan and the impact of inflation on working families.

A $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill is currently being hammered out by a group of senators from both parties, along with top White House officials.

Capito said she will support an infrastructure bill that can pass Congress on a bipartisan vote and will make investments in West Virginia’s airports, roads, bridges, broadband, transit smart and more.

She explained her decision to vote against opening debate on the bill in the Senate on Wednesday.

“There was no bill to actually premise our vote on,” she said. “It was a shell that said infrastructure would be addressed, and quite frankly, it failed. I think it was sort of set up to try and pressure the group to have text ready, and it just didn’t come about because it’s very complicated…

