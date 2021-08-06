U.S. Senator Capito confident on funding: Local road projects a priority

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The amount of money that will be available for work on King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway has not yet been determined, but Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said both are priorities for the state.

Capito said during a virtual press conference Thursday $3.5 billion is included in the infrastructure bill for state highways, spread out over five years, and she knows both projects are touted by Gov. Jim Justice.

“Those big projects are in his priority plan,” she said, adding that the state already has a 10-year plan, a “pretty good road map” of where those priorities are.

“The state will have flexibility on how to administer the dollars,” she said, referring to “formula” spending priorities where 90 percent of that money will go.

Questions related to exactly how much will go to particular projects will be decided by the state.

But that $3.5 billion is not all that will be available for highway projects in West Virginia…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/capito-confident-on-funding-local-road-projects-a-priority/article_b5e18e56-f64a-11eb-940c-e711e55cfa50.html