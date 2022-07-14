U.S. Senator Capito calls new inflation numbers “discouraging”￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the new inflation numbers released Wednesday were “discouraging” and create “pessimism.”

“These were huge inflation numbers today,” she said of the 9.1 percent rise, the highest since 1981. “It is very discouraging to a lot of people and a lot of West Virginians.”

Capito said during a virtual press briefing Wednesday afternoon she remembers inflation during the early 1980s when wages did not go very far and “it was much more difficult” to even pay for necessities. “It was miserable.”

“The (Biden) administration has been very negligent in trying to curb some of the high inflation numbers,” she said, pointing to the American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021 by Democrats that made inflation worse…

