U.S. Senator Capito announces funding for Concord and Bluefield State￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Both Concord University and Bluefield State University are benefitting from federal dollars through Congressionally Directed Spending.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said this week Concord will receive $1.6 million to support the renovation of existing facilities at Concord’s main campus to provide a permanent home for their new school of professional nursing.

Capito, who is on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the money will help face the challenge of a nationwide nursing shortage.

“I’m confident that this funding will help support the efforts of Concord’s new nursing school when it comes to providing quality education, which ultimately trains our future healthcare workforce as we currently face a nursing shortage,” Capito said. “This shortage is a major challenge to our health care system, and something I hear about frequently and have worked to address. I’m thrilled to deliver this support on behalf of all the hard-working administrators, staff, and students in Athens, and look forward to seeing the program make a positive impact on our communities.” …

