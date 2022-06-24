U.S. Senator Capito among 15 republicans backing bipartisan gun reform legislation

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was among the Republican lawmakers needed Thursday to get the new gun safety bill past a filibuster and followed that up with a vote for final passage.

Speaking to West Virginia reporters on a virtual briefing from Capitol Hill on Thursday right after casting her vote for cloture, Capito, R-W.Va., said the vote was another sign that Democrats and Republicans can come together and craft legislation.

“It’s very important, I think, for the American people to see us do something,” Capito said.

The bill text for the gun safety proposal, called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, was finalized Tuesday by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C. The bill came about after a group of 10 Republican and nine Democratic senators — including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — negotiated the bill’s proposals…

