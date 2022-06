CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., today released the following statement on the death of Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

“Today, West Virginia lost one of its proudest sons, Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient. Woody is a hero in every sense of the word, and I was proud to call him a friend. My prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Woody.”