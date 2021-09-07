U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona praises West Virginia for school vaccination efforts

By Matt Harvey, The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona recently praised the state’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to as many schoolchildren ages 12 and up as possible.

While West Virginia doesn’t mandate COVID-19 vaccinations among students, staff and faculty, it has required “pop-up” vaccination clinics targeting those groups in each of the state’s 55 counties. That push will continue this fall and will be expanded to younger students once they are cleared for a vaccine, according to state Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch.

“We’re all in this together,” Cardona said. “This is about protecting lives. This is about getting students back into school. Thank you, Superintendent Burch, for highlighting what this actually means, right?

“When we say we’re going to increase our vaccination numbers, what we’re saying is we’re going to do our very best to make sure that students can get on the field, that they can have in-person learning, that they can enjoy those experiences that we all know are so important for school success and just … those experiences in our schools…

