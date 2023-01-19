U.S. Representative Mooney ready to get to business in D.C.

U.S. Rep talks talk agenda, McCarthy vote during Wood County visit

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Representative Alex Mooney said he wants to open opportunities for business to grow and address the needs of the people of West Virginia as he recently took his oath to represent this area in the House of Representatives.

The Republican congressman was in the Mid-Ohio Valley earlier this week touring businesses and meeting with people as he introduces himself to the area as its new U.S. Representative.

After West Virginia lost one of its U.S. Representatives due to the last census, Mooney defeated Republican U.S. Representative David McKinley for the new 2nd Congressional District in the primary.

“This is my debut tour as the U.S. Representative for Wood County,” Mooney said. “We are here to hear from the constituents and hear what their needs are.”

Mooney was not able to be sworn in until the early morning hours of Jan. 9 as Republican representatives in the House held numerous votes to elect the Speaker without the required majority until things worked out and Republican Kevin McCarthy was eventually elected as the Speaker. Mooney said such an event hadn’t happened in over 100 years and there will be people in the future studying what they did…

