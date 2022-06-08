U.S. Representative Miller cosponsor gun safety tax incentive bill￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Residents who take certified firearm training and concealed carry courses would be able to receive a tax deduction for the expense if a new bill is passed in Washington.

Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is one of three representatives in the U.S. House to introduce the bill, called the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act.

The act is aimed an incentivizing gun training and safety, and also offers another tax deduction on the purchase of gun safety and storage equipment.

Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, NY, and Congressman Richard Hudson, R-NC, took part in the bill’s introduction.

“I am pleased to join Chairwoman Stefanik and Congressman Hudson on this legislation to promote firearm safety, training, and storage,” Miller said. “Every American has the right to bear arms, and every gun owner should know how to use and store their firearm. Training classes and safe storage practices are important ways to educate gun owners and protect our communities. As legislators, we will continue to advocate for proper firearm usage while defending our constituents’ Second Amendment rights.” …

