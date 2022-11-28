U.S. Representative McKinley: Thankful for public service

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As he wraps up the next few weeks representing the 1st District in Congress, Rep. David McKinley is taking stock of the last nearly 12 years of legislative service.

Since taking office in 2011, McKinley, R-W.Va., has had one mission for himself and his staff: “… to help the citizens of West Virginia achieve the highest quality of life.” McKinley hopes he has lived up to this goal and hopes to one day see Congress return to bipartisan fixes for the nation.

“That was my mission,” McKinley said by phone Tuesday. “We would start our meetings with ‘what have we done for West Virginia today,’ not what have we done for our party. I’m hoping in the coming years we’ll be able to influence people to go back to legislating again; that it’s not a bad word to negotiation or compromise and find a meeting ground between two sides.”

When McKinley finishes up his sixth two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of the year, he will be the last representative for the current 1st Congressional District, stretching from Wood County in the west to Mineral County in the east, from Hancock County to the north to Gilmer County to the south…

