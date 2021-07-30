U.S. Representative McKinley: Criteria for federal pipeline environmental review don’t add up

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David McKinley was not satisfied Tuesday with answers from the chairman of the federal agency that approves new natural gas pipeline construction over criteria for approvals, including climate change concerns.

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Subcommittee met Tuesday for a hearing, titled “The Changing Energy Landscape: Oversight of FERC.”

FERC, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, regulates the transmission of electric and natural gas utilities across state lines. Part of that role involves regulating the transportation of oil and natural gas through pipelines.

The agency recently started assessing the potential climate change effects of new pipeline construction. According to E and E News, FERC released an order laying out its new criteria for greenhouse gas reviews. The new rule was first used to assess the climate change effects of Northern Natural Gas Company’s project to build and replace more than 87 miles of pipeline between South Dakota and Nebraska…

