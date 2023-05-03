Tygart Hotel in Elkins set to join Choice Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection

WV Press Release Sharing

Elkins, W.Va. — The Tygart Hotel in Elkins is set to become a part of the Choice Hotels Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection.

With more than 330 locations worldwide, the Ascend Hotel Collection is an upscale brand from Choice Hotels, is the first and largest global soft brand featuring unique, boutique, and historic independent hotels and resorts. Membership in the Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection enables independent hotel owners to maintain their local identity and operational independence while gaining access to Choice’s industry-leading technology, robust distribution channels, and award-winning loyalty program.

The Tygart Hotel, a 56-room boutique hotel, will provide guests with a unique experience in historic downtown Elkins, West Virginia.

Built in the early 1900s, the Tygart Hotel falls into this collection because of its one-of-a-kind experience. The building has been carefully restored to maintain its original charm while also providing modern amenities. Guests can expect a full restaurant and bar, Blossoms, on the first floor, an outdoor patio seating area, and a small banquet room suitable for meeting spaces and small events. Ascend properties range from charming inns to larger resorts and hotels and typically inspired by the region surrounding them which include area inspired artwork, historical pieces, and reflect the brand’s services. West Virginia Appalcia inspired food and beverage offerings will also be available at the Tygart Hotel.

“We are excited for the Tygart Hotel to provide guests with a distinctly historic, unique and upscale stay in Elkins, West Virginia,” says Regina Richardson, head of Ascend Boutique Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels International. “As this year marks the 15th anniversary since the Ascend Hotel Collection launched as the industry’s first soft brand segment, the Tygart Hotel proudly joins more than 330 other Ascend Hotel Collection properties across the globe.”

The modern and comfortable rooms will highlight both the culture of Elkins, West Virginia as well as the region. Artwork from local artists will highlight West Virginia and will be on display throughout the entire hotel and restaurant and available for visitors to purchase. Queen, double queen, king rooms as well as king suites will be available for guests to enjoy during their stay. Amenities that come along with the Ascend Hotel Collection include complimentary Wi-Fi access and convenient mobile check-in options for added convenience. Guests visiting the Tygart Hotel, as well as other Ascend properties and participating Choice brands, can join the Choice Privileges loyalty program to gain enhanced rewards and benefits.

Taylor Hospitality, a leading regional hospitality management company based out of Waynesboro, VA has been integral with the construction and design of the Tygart Hotel, and will be hospitality operator once rehabilitation is completed. “We are excited to be part of this journey in bringing back to life this historic hotel. This major renovation is part of the revitalization of downtown Elkins, West Virginia. Taylor Hospitality is heavily invested in the growth of Elkins as well West Virginia Tourism and we are thrilled to contribute to that growth. The Ascend Brand Boutique Hotel Collection is the hospitality leader in soft branding, as they created this product / brand specifically for operators like us, and we know that this will help us drive market share ” said Sean Taylor, CEO

at Taylor Hospitality. “We look forward to providing an exceptional guest experience for visitors staying at The Tygart Hotel.”

Ascend hotels are your gateway to destinations around the world. When traveling to Elkins, you can enjoy premium amenities, local flare and style, and a welcome staff. The Tygart Hotel is set to open in September 2023. For more information about Taylor Hospitality, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

About Tygart Hotel

The Tygart Hotel is a 56-room boutique hotel located in historic downtown Elkins, West Virginia. The hotel features a full bar and restaurant and a banquet room. The Tygart Hotel is part of the Choice Ascend collection, meaning that it offers guests access to all of Choice’s premium amenities and services. Our vision is to be the premier destination and preferred hotel choice for business and leisure travelers in the region. For more information, visit facebook.com/TygartHotelWV.

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value added services and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.