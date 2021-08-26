Two W.Va. Senior Amateur Championship trophies headed to Huntington

WV Press Release Service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2021 West Virginia Senior Amateur Match Play Championship concluded Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club. The Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), is for players age 50 and up, and featured a total of 66 players starting the event on Monday. Today’s action involved the final four competitors playing 18 holes of golf to determine winners of the Senior Division Championship and the overall tournament championship.

Tim Mount, of Huntington, defeated Barboursville’s Pat Carter for the WV Senior Amateur Match Play Championship. Jim Cyrus, of Huntington, defeated Martinsburg’s Jim Carpenter for the Senior Division Championship trophy.

“My biggest match win this week was defeating Steve Fox, since he always beats the daylights out of me, it seems,” said Mounts. “I got through Steve. Todd Westfall and I just didn’t play well in the quarterfinals, but I played well with John Kingora in the semifinals. Then me and Pat Carter, you know, you have to play well to beat Pat. Somehow I made putts. I don’t know how, but they just went in. It was just one of those days.”

WVGA’s Director of Rules and Competitions Chris Slack said, “We took every precaution possible today in terms of hydration, shade and other safety measures to keep our players safe while enjoying their time playing in this tournament.”

“It’s always a pleasure to host WVGA events. It provides Edgewood Country Club good exposure and it’s always a pleasure to host some of the best senior golfers the state has to offer,” said Edgewood Golf Pro Craig Berner. He added that last week’s rain and this week’s heat provided challenges for the course. “Kenny Eggelston, our superintendent, and his staff have been out here each day getting the course ready. The weather compounded our preparations by one week, so it was a mess.,” Berner added.

