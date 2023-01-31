Tussle over taxes: West Virginia governor begins tour, Senate looks to go bigger and boldere

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Debate over Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax reduction proposal has already emerged as one of the dominant narratives of this year’s session of the West Virginia Legislature.

Justice has taken his plan “on the road” in an attempt to convince residents of its merits, while Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate have said they are working on a plan of their own.

The governor unveiled a plan to cut the state’s personal income tax by 50% over three years during his State of the State address on Jan. 13. The House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed Justice’s plan, House Bill 2526, without making any substantive changes.

The bill is now before the Senate Finance Committee, whose members are currently contemplating a PIT reduction plan that is “a little bigger, a little bolder,” according to Vice Chair Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia…

