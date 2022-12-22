By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia is predicted to have frigid temperatures, along with potential snow, to end the week and continuing into Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service has included Harrison and all neighboring counties in a wind chill watch starting Friday at 3 a.m. and ending Saturday at 1 p.m.

“The latest information we have is that we could have wind chills close to minus 20 Saturday morning, and that is obviously life-threateningly cold, so stay indoors where you can and make sure you dress appropriately when you go out,” said Tim Curry, emergency services director for the city of Bridgeport.

For people planning holiday travel, the roadways might be icy, and motorists should be prepared in case conditions impede travel…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/travelers-should-prepare-for-frigid-temps-potential-ice-in-west-virginia-this-weekend-officials-say/article_cc8f1986-814d-11ed-9076-db08aebd6ae0.html