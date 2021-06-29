Transgender West Virginia students can use restrooms matching their gender identity; US Supreme Court declines to hear appeal

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s transgender students have the right to use the restroom matching their gender identity.

They have had that right, at least since the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a transgender student’s favor in August. But that precedent was locked in Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of that decision.

The victorious transgender student, Gavin Grimm, was actually a Virginia student. He sued the Gloucester County School Board in 2015 for barring him from using the boys restroom at his high school. He has since graduated.

But West Virginia is part of the Fourth Circuit, so the ruling in Grimm’s favor set precedent for this state. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey failed in earlier attempts to overturn the precedent…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/transgender-wv-students-can-use-restrooms-matching-their-gender-identity-us-supreme-court-declines-to/article_d30eef08-6561-56cb-a31b-e8eb0318f519.html