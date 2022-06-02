Training session offered West Virginians information on ‘addressing stigma’

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — In partnership with Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco and the West Virginia Homelessness Taskforce, West Virginia Prevention Solutions’ Elizabeth Shahan recently provided “Addressing Stigma Training” at the Phil Gainer Community Center.

Shahan is the executive director of WVPS, which is a non-profit organization that strives to promote well-being in all quarters of the community, through collaboration and coordination of education, advocacy and resources.

“Having groups like West Virginia Prevention Solutions is very important to our community,” Marco said. “They did the stigma training for us so that we could educate some of our citizens. Part of the recovery path is to get rid of that stigma that is associated with addiction.

“They (WVPS) were gracious enough to offer us two different training sessions, one online through Zoom, and the other one in person at the Gainer Center.” …

