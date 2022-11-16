‘Top priority’: MSHA Assistant Secretary responds to U.S. Senator Manchin’s letter on silica standard

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON D.C. — Issuing a new silica exposure standard is a “top priority,” said Assistant Secretary of the Mine Safety and Health Administration Christopher Williamson in a statement Tuesday.

MSHA is “working as quickly as possible to put out a proposed rule,” Williamson said.

The statement comes in response to a letter co-signed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a group of fellow Democratic senators urging the agency to update its crystalline silica standard for coal miners.

“From the moment I became assistant secretary, I have prioritized miners’ health and listened to miners, health experts and medical providers about what happens when miners are exposed to silica at unhealthy levels,” Williamson said…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/top-priority-msha-assistant-sec-responds-to-west-virginia-sen-manchins-letter-on-silica-standard/article_76e19848-64eb-11ed-ad52-f79d2fa7288e.html