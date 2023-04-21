Todd Westfall takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at The Pines

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Todd Westfall of Bridgeport shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Wednesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at The Pines with a three under par 68.

“The Pines CC is always a great stop on the Senior Series. The staff here, including Head Pro Russell Reid, Assistant Pro Chris Stansberry and Superintendent Mike Bogroff are incredible at what they do,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Overall, 96 players enjoyed the WVGA the day’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Westfall winning the Senior Gross and Net categories, other winners today were:

Silver Gross: Scott Perry of Lowell, Ohio;

Silver Net: Mark Maguire of Wheeling;

Gold Gross: James Jackson of Morgantown; and

Gold Net: Gary McNutt of Presto, Pa.

Click here for today’s full results.

The Senior Series is back in action Thursday, April 27, on the Woodhaven course at Glade Springs Village in Daniels.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.