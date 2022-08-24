Todd Westfall takes WVGA Senior Amateur Championship at Canaan Valley

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Todd Westfall of Bridgeport topped the Championship Bracket at the West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis. Westfall won his match 1 up over Bryan Myers of Wheeling.

In the Senior Championship Bracket, Joe Crislip of Parkersburg won his match 1 up over Tony Bryant of Bridgeport.

Todd Westfall

Joe Crislip

“This is my first West Virginia state championship of any kind,” Westfall said. “I’m pumped to have one now!”

“After three days of golf, I’m sure the players appreciate the cooler mountain temperatures we’ve experienced over the course of the tournament, as well as the breath taking scenery,” said Matt Baker, Canaan Valley Resort general manager. “We appreciate the opportunity to host this West Virginia Golf Association event, and look forward to hosting many more.”

Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Amateur Championship – Championship Round.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

— About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.