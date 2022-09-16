Tight finishes highlight WVGA Senior Series event at Moundsville Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — John Duty of Hurricane took his eighth Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event Tuesday at Moundsville Country Club with a two over par 72, thanks to two birdies.

“Players at the Senior Series here at Moundsville Country Club enjoyed perfect weather,” said WVGA Tournament Director Chance Hindbaugh. “The field of 43 was highlighted by a tight finish in all three divisions.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross: Bryan Myers Wheeling;

Senior Net: John Ridenour of Long Bottom, Ohio;

Silver Gross: John Duty of Hurricane;

Silver Net: Cecil Palmer of Fairview, a first-time participant in the Senior Series;

Gold Gross: Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg;

Gold Net: Mike Wylie of White Sulphur Springs;

80+ Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane.

The Senior Series is back in action Wednesday, September 21, at Riverside Golf Course. For more information please visit wvga.org.

