This is the coldest October for West Virginia in several years

By Maggie Susa, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — If you thought the weather seemed a little too cold for October, you are right.

Kevin Law is the professor of meteorology in Marshall University’s geography department and a West Virginia state climatologist.

“As a state climatologist, I help with climate data. I provide consultations with various government agencies and researchers and give them help with climate information. I provide counsel in court trials where there have been accidents related to weather, things like that,” Law said.<

He says data definitely supports below-average temperatures for the month.

“It certainly has been a colder-than-usual fall, especially here in October,” he said. “Even here in the Huntington area, it’s been at least three degrees cooler than it normally is.” …

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/_zapp/this-is-the-coldest-october-in-several-years/article_a20d4b1d-3d82-527d-9a15-58b9acccae13.html