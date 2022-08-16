The West Virginia Senate property tax plan: A look at the pros and cons

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Republican state Senators are hopeful that voters will approve Amendment 2 in November and set the Senate GOP tax reduction plan in motion.

Four proposed amendments to the state Constitution will be on the ballot. Amendment 2 is called the Property Tax Modernization Amendment.

Its official summary of purpose is: “To amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”

GOP senators unfolded their tax plan during the July special session (which is on pause with no return date yet announced). They did it by killing the governor’s tax bill, passed overwhelmingly in the House, and substituting their own resolution outlining the plan…

