The dead among us: several species of trees are dying all over West Virginia￼

By Kassidy Brown, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Several species of trees in West Virginia have been dying this year, and according to Ed Legge, an arborist at Davey Tree Expert Company, it has something to do with the weather West Virginia has experienced this year.

“I haven’t noticed a specific variety of tree dying off, but several varieties have been effected because the excessive rainfall we’ve had this year has caused some trees to get diseased and start dying off,” said Legge.

He also said that the trees dying off in the more urban areas can be traced back to construction and pouring concrete for sidewalks and things of that nature.

Legge said it’s important to pay attention to your trees to make sure they are not showing signs of being hazardous, which he defined as a defect that can’t be prepared for and has a target like a road or house, when they die.

This can be hard because sometimes it’s hard to tell if the tree is dead or dying…

