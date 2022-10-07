American Physical Therapy Association celebrates 30th National Physical Therapy Month

APTA – WV comprised of 600 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students serving citizens of West Virginia



WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Physical Therapy Association celebrates National Physical Therapy Month (NPTM) in October. This year is the 30th anniversary of NPTM, which raises awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy.

“National Physical Therapy Month is an opportunity every year to take time to recognize the outstanding impact physical therapists and physical therapist assistants have on society and health care,” said APTA President Roger Herr, PT, MPA. “It’s also an opportunity to amplify awareness of the profession in our communities.”

APTA – West Virginia (State Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association) is comprised of 600 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students who serve the citizens of West Virginia. “National Physical Therapy Month is an opportunity to shine a light on these dedicated professionals who help West Virginians stay healthy, active, and moving. As movement specialists, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants restore and promote body structure and function, activities of daily living, and participation in society,” said APTA – West Virginia President Scott Davis, PT, MS, EdD.

This year’s NPTM is supported by APTA Member Benefit Provider HPSO.

“HPSO is committed to supporting and advocating for PT professionals this month and throughout the year,” said Michael Loughran, president, Aon Affinity. “As a proud partner of APTA in providing its members with insurance solutions for over 30 years, we share a passion for honoring PTs, PTAs, students, and the amazing work they do to improve the health and well-being of society.”

The NPTM theme this year is “Choose to Move,” which emphasizes physical therapists’ unique value as movement experts and the benefits of regular physical activity.

NPTM is also an opportunity to host service events in the community, at a place of work, on campus, etc. PTs, PTAs, and students educate the public about the value of physical therapy and how they help get — and keep — people moving.

For more information, visit https://www.apta.org/nptm.

# # #

The American Physical Therapy Association represents 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students of physical therapy nationwide. Visit apta.org to learn more.

The American Physical Therapy Association Celebrates 30th National Physical Therapy Month

For Immediate Release: Monday, October 10, 2022

Contact: D. Scott Davis PT, MS, EdD, President, APTA – West Virginia, [email protected]



Charleston, WV — The American Physical Therapy Association celebrates National Physical Therapy Month (NPTM) in October. This year is the 30th anniversary of NPTM, which raises awareness about the many benefits of physical therapy.

“National Physical Therapy Month is an opportunity every year to take time to recognize the outstanding impact physical therapists and physical therapist assistants have on society and health care,” said APTA President Roger Herr, PT, MPA. “It’s also an opportunity to amplify awareness of the profession in our communities.”

APTA – West Virginia (State Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association) is comprised of 600 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students who serve the citizens of West Virginia. “National Physical Therapy Month is an opportunity to shine a light on these dedicated professionals who help West Virginians stay healthy, active, and moving. As movement specialists, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants restore and promote body structure and function, activities of daily living, and participation in society,” said APTA – West Virginia President Scott Davis, PT, MS, EdD.

This year’s NPTM is supported by APTA Member Benefit Provider HPSO.

“HPSO is committed to supporting and advocating for PT professionals this month and throughout the year,” said Michael Loughran, president, Aon Affinity. “As a proud partner of APTA in providing its members with insurance solutions for over 30 years, we share a passion for honoring PTs, PTAs, students, and the amazing work they do to improve the health and well-being of society.”

The NPTM theme this year is “Choose to Move,” which emphasizes physical therapists’ unique value as movement experts and the benefits of regular physical activity.

NPTM is also an opportunity to host service events in the community, at a place of work, on campus, etc. PTs, PTAs, and students educate the public about the value of physical therapy and how they help get — and keep — people moving.

For more information, visit https://www.apta.org/nptm

# # #

The American Physical Therapy Association represents 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and students of physical therapy nationwide. Visit apta.org to learn more.