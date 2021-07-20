TechConnectWV to host SBIR-STTR Boot Camp on Aug. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – TechConnect West Virginia, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the West Virginia Hive, will host a virtual workshop at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, to educate research-focused entrepreneurs on how to apply for, and the benefits of, the federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant programs.

For more information, or to register for the free, virtual workshop, visit www.techconnectwv.org/events.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen more than 300 entrepreneurs, small businesses and researchers participate in these workshops and many of them have applied for and won hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in federal funding for research and commercialization efforts,” said Anne Barth, Executive Director of TechConnect. “The program is helping the state build its technology economy and creating jobs for West Virginians.”

Judy Moore, director of the WV Hive, said “the SBIR-STTR boot camp is a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes and disciplines. Each year all major federal agencies have millions of dollars set aside for small businesses, and there are local and state resources to help you pursue these opportunities every step of the way.” She added that the Country Roads Angel Network managed by the WV Hive is also a potential source of funding for companies pursuing SBIR-STTR awards.

Participants in the boot camps will learn what is involved in developing a concept for a proposal, identifying opportunities, preparing to write an SBIR-STTR grant, best practices for successful applications and how to navigate the registration process.

The SBIR-STTR program is often called “America’s largest seed fund” because it provides early-stage funding to encourage small businesses to engage in Federal research and development to create commercially viable innovations.

TechConnect is working to grow the number of West Virginia companies participating in the SBIR-STTR program through the “Bridging the Ecosystem in Science & Technology in West Virginia” program, or “BEST in West Virginia” program. The program is made possible by funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Federal & State Technology Partnership Program.

