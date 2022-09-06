Tax reform debate in West Virginia heating up again

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

WHITE SUPLHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – With many of West Virginia’s business leaders under one roof last week, the debate on the best approach to tax reform in the state took center stage with Gov. Jim Justice and Senate President Craig Blair pitching competing plans.

Speaking during his end-of-the-week COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol on Friday afternoon, Justice said it was time for the West Virginia Senate to support his 10% personal income tax plan with tax revenues exceeding estimates for the second month of the new fiscal year.

“I don’t know why in the world the Senate won’t act,” Justice said. “We’ve got the surpluses. We have the mechanisms in place to be able to get real dollars right back in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians right now.” …

